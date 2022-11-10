Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 2,068 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home Trading Up 20.6 %

NYSE:VVNT opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $407.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

