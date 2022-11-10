Keebeck Alpha LP Has $108,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

