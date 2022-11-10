Keebeck Alpha LP Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 66.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

