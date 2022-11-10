Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE:RCL opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
