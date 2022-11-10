Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

