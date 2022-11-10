Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 4,695 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $97,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Shares of RXT opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $918.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

