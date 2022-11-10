Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 7,947 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in Stellantis by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Stellantis by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 4,796,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,771 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,734,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.00) to €21.00 ($21.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis Price Performance

About Stellantis

Stellantis stock opened at $13.59 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.