Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,061 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.72. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

