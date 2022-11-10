Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $181,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 894.68% and a negative return on equity of 328.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,661,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,750. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.