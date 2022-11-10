Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.08. 42,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

