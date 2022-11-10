Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$27.85 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KEY. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.46.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

