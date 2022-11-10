Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Keyera Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,635. Keyera has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

