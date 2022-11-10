Kidpik (PIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative net margin of 33.94% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The company had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

Kidpik Trading Down 7.0 %

PIK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. 77,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,061. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kidpik

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kidpik stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik Corp. ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Kidpik at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

