Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.56.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE KMP.UN traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.30, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.62 and a 12 month high of C$24.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.22.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

