Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 19.3 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $7.71 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 314,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $114.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.