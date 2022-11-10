Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,249 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 68,936 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 577,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 230,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

WOOF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,691. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

