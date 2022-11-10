Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 350,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,130,712. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 116.53% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

