Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $443,000 in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:ARKF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 57,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $53.50.
