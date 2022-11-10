Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 0.8% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after buying an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,773,000 after purchasing an additional 237,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,664,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after buying an additional 235,920 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $46,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,592.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $279,880. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

