Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises 1.0% of Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after purchasing an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.38. The stock had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,202. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.12. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

