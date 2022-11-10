Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 325,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,152. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kion Group from €68.00 ($68.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kion Group from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

