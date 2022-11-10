Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 4,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.29. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

