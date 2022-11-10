Kokoswap (KOKO) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $190.79 million and $47,399.86 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00004311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

