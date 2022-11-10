Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,607.0 days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, volumetric modular housing, and property development services.

