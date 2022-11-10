Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a growth of 301.7% from the October 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,607.0 days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of Koninklijke BAM Groep stock remained flat at $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
