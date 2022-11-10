KonPay (KON) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Top Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and $64,719.26 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.00567590 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,152.30 or 0.29564855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.