Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Performance
KRKNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 132,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraken Robotics (KRKNF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.