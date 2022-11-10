Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

KRKNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 132,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.