Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

KRKNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 132,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

