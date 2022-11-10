K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($21.00) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($29.00) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR SDF opened at €21.48 ($21.48) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €21.35 and its 200-day moving average is €23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.41 ($13.41) and a 12-month high of €36.45 ($36.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

