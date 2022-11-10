L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP James P. Girard Sells 5,000 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

