L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP James P. Girard Sells 5,000 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

