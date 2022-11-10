Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) CEO David Alan Ciesinski Sells 7,926 Shares

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Alan Ciesinski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

On Thursday, November 10th, David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of Lancaster Colony stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.22. The stock had a trading volume of 105,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after acquiring an additional 203,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.