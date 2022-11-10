Landaas & Co. WI ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 516,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,454,000 after acquiring an additional 201,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.15. 200,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,037. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.56.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.