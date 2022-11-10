Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.48

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.48 and traded as high as C$115.99. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$113.14, with a volume of 426 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$787.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.89.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

