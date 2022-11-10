Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,274 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of PTC worth $168,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PTC to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

PTC stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 29,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.52. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,883,184. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

