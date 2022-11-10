Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 254,644 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $406,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $125.75.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €21.00 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryanair from €17.70 ($17.70) to €18.20 ($18.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.95.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

