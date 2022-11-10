Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 292,859 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 9.57% of NorthWestern worth $316,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NorthWestern by 16.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 199,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period.

NWE traded up $2.26 on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,430,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

