Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320,494 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Relx worth $189,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 56.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 75.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 210,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the second quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($33.62) to GBX 3,020 ($34.77) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($32.70) to GBX 2,710 ($31.20) in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($30.11) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($30.51) to GBX 2,785 ($32.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Profile

Shares of Relx stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.