Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison comprises 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $654,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.91. 36,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,216. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

