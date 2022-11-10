Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 193,274 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,274 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Skyworks Solutions worth $284,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.85. 99,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.