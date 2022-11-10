Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 235,848 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $242,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $10.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.42. 95,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,981. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $179.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

