Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Zoetis worth $511,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,081.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 105,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,094,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,721,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

Zoetis stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.17. 166,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,896. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

