Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 161,963 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,609,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,963 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Unilever worth $165,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Unilever by 13.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:UL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 102,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

