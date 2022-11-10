Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 709,429 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,429 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dollar General worth $459,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.05. 54,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

