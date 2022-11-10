Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 965,707 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,050,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965,707 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.0% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.22% of Waste Management worth $772,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.