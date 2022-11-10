LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Up 1.2%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.48 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 5,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 9,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49.

