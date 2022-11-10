Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Shares Sold by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Leafly were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFLY. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Leafly during the first quarter worth $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leafly during the second quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leafly alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,947,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,974,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at $80,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,164 shares of company stock valued at $274,169 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leafly Stock Up 7.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on LFLY. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Leafly stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,008. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. Research analysts expect that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Leafly Profile

(Get Rating)

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.