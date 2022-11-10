Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.82

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.82 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 123.76 ($1.43). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 956,449 shares changing hands.
Learning Technologies Group Trading Up 5.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £988.95 million and a PE ratio of 3,960.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.58.
Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.
