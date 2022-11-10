Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.82

Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.82 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 123.76 ($1.43). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 956,449 shares changing hands.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £988.95 million and a PE ratio of 3,960.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.58.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

Learning Technologies Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.