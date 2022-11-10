Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 3,019 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after buying an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after buying an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after buying an additional 883,722 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $9.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.07. 2,375,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,901,668. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $241.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

