Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 9,457 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 302.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 193,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average is $56.27. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.65.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

