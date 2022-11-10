Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 215,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.0 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:HON traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.71. The stock had a trading volume of 126,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,249. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $227.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.