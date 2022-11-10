Leelyn Smith LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 220.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.70. 223,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.47.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

