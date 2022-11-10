Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.4% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.11. The company had a trading volume of 157,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $383.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

