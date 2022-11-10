Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 651,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after purchasing an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,022,954.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at $344,699,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,990. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $34.94 on Thursday, hitting $378.78. 16,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.14. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

